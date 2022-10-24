Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :More than 306,850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the National polio campaign starting from Oct, 24, to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Attar Ali Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day campaign.

He said 882 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the rain/flood areas, remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Rain/flood relief Camps, Railway Station, Schools, Bus stops, Rain/flood affected areas of the district and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.