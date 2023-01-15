UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Larkana District From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign of Polio.

More than 306,950 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the Seven-day National polio campaign starting from January 16, 2023 to January 25, 2023 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children up to five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign.

He said 885 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood/rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said three roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway stations, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana January Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

36 minutes ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

36 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

36 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

51 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.