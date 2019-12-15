UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Starts In Larkana District From Monday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

LARKANA, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National immunization Campaign of Polio in which more than 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the Four-day National polio campaign starting from December 16 to 20 .

This was stated by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr.Syed Amjad Shah here on Sunday.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign.

He said 812 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 82 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 04-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

