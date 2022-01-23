Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana distt from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National immunization Campaign of Polio.

More than 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)during the Seven-day National polio campaign starting from January 24, 2022 to January 30, 2022 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio. This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana here on Sunday evening.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)during the three days campaign. He said 882 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 90transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.