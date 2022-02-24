UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Mohmand District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Anti-polio drive starts in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration Mohmand on Thursday formally launched polio vaccination drive in all three tehsils of the district.

District Health Officer, Rafiq Hayat and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mir Khawas Wazir inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Ghalani DC Office.

In this connection, polio awareness walk was also held at district headquarters Ghalani which was attended by mayors of all three tehsils, tribal elders and large number of people.

DHO Rafiq Hayat said that during the camping which continue till March 4, total 99311 children will be given anti-polio for which 27 fixed 10 transit and 395 mobile teams are constituted.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the polio teams during the campaign to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease and make Pakistan polio free country.

