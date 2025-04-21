Anti-polio Drive Starts In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A three-day anti-polio campaign started across Multan district here on Monday. On the first day of the campaign, more than 320,000 children were administered polio vaccines across the city.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid surprise visits to various urban and rural localities to monitor the campaign’s progress.
During his visits, the Deputy Commissioner inspected field polio teams, received briefings from health officials, and personally visited households to ensure that vaccination efforts were being carried out effectively and transparently.
Bukhari stated said the target for Multan district is to vaccinate 1 million children during this three-day drive. He appreciated that there was no complain about any hurdle from parents for vaccination.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio eradication efforts, calls for stronger micro-level planning6 minutes ago
-
CM launches SMART environment protection force6 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of 5 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo6 minutes ago
-
Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College6 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation visits crime scene of murder of seven-year-old girl in Mandra, vows to provide jus ..6 minutes ago
-
16th batch of youth internship program launched by Gujrat police6 minutes ago
-
M-6, M-9 Motorways projects in Sindh to begin this year: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
10-day training course on developing climate-smart agriculture kicks off on Monday16 minutes ago