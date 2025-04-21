Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Anti-polio drive starts in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A three-day anti-polio campaign started across Multan district here on Monday. On the first day of the campaign, more than 320,000 children were administered polio vaccines across the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid surprise visits to various urban and rural localities to monitor the campaign’s progress.

During his visits, the Deputy Commissioner inspected field polio teams, received briefings from health officials, and personally visited households to ensure that vaccination efforts were being carried out effectively and transparently.

Bukhari stated said the target for Multan district is to vaccinate 1 million children during this three-day drive. He appreciated that there was no complain about any hurdle from parents for vaccination.

