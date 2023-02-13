Anti-polio drive starts in NW; 142,359 children to be immunised

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul Khattak on Monday kicked off the anti-polio vaccination campaign in the district by administering polio drops to children under the age of five at his office.

He directed the polio teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five and make the district free from the crippling disease.

On the occasion, it was informed that 142,359 children below five years of age would be given polio drops during the campaign, for which 621 teams, including 570 mobile, 32 fixed, and 9 transit have been constituted.

The DC in his message requested the scholars, journalists, civil society and elders of North Waziristan to fully support the polio teams and make the campaign successful.

He stressed it was the responsibility of parents to take special care of their children's health and protect them from permanent disability by ensuring their polio vaccination.

He expressed the resolve of the government to utilise all available resources to make North Waziristan polio-free.