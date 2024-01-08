Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Anti-polio drive starts in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A five-day anti-polio drive started in Sargodha on Monday in which 689,411 children of under five years would be vaccinated in the district during.

The drive will continue till January 12. Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq, addressing the opening ceremony of administering polio drops to children at the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, said that children are our future and it is our mission to protect every child from lifelong disability. He said that to achieve the 100% target, the District Health Authority should ensure strict monitoring along with the provision of facilities to polio teams, special arrangements for remote areas including nomadic families, river belts and high-risk union councils.

He urged parents and especially mothers to ensure that their children were were vaccinated against polio and if teams do not reach there, they should take their children to vaccination centers.

He said that unfortunately Pakistan was among countries where the poliovirus was still present. "People who are working in this harsh weather are our national heroes and their foolproof security has been ensured," he added.

CO Health Dr. Asad Aslam said that the campaign aimed to vaccinate 689,411 children in the district for which

331 teams, 7,272 volunteers and staff from other departments have been formed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Polio Sargodha January From Government

Recent Stories

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

44 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

54 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

2 hours ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

2 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

3 hours ago
Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

3 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan