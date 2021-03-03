UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Polio Drive Starts In Sukkur From March 29

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Anti Polio drive starts in Sukkur from March 29

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio campaign will start in Sukkur from March 29 in which children under five years would be vaccinated against the disease.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the campaign successful.

In a meeting he reviewed all the arrangements and said that polio teams will be constituted in bus stands, railway stations, markets and other public places for polio vaccination, adding that special polio teams would also be situated in all entry points of the district to facilitate the people

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur March Market All From

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first agai ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

34 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

25 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

25 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

25 minutes ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.