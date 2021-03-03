Anti Polio drive starts in Sukkur from March 29

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio campaign will start in Sukkur from March 29 in which children under five years would be vaccinated against the disease.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the campaign successful.

In a meeting he reviewed all the arrangements and said that polio teams will be constituted in bus stands, railway stations, markets and other public places for polio vaccination, adding that special polio teams would also be situated in all entry points of the district to facilitate the people