Anti polio drive starts with field inspections and staff briefings

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) On the first day of the five-day anti-polio campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Focal Person of the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC), Bashir Khan on Monday conducted field monitoring and inspections in various areas here following directives from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

Bashir Khan, accompanied by District Administrator for Afghan Refugees, Humayun Khan, visited the Basic Health Center in Khazana, Tehsil Munda, Union Council Khazana.

During the visit, he reviewed the performance of polio teams, checked attendance records, and assessed security arrangements.

Earlier, the Additional Deputy Commissioner also participated in a morning assembly session with polio teams to provide motivation and operational guidance.

He emphasized the importance of thorough area coverage to ensure that no child is missed during the campaign.

In line with the public welfare agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the DEOC team, along with the District Administrator and UC Medical Officer Hameed Khan, visited the Malaria Office in Balambat.

There, Bashir Khan inspected different units, reviewed the presence and performance of polio and security staff, and checked the polio registers.

Addressing the polio teams, he urged them to diligently cover their assigned areas and ensure that every child receives polio drops.

He also appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio workers, stressing that a polio-free Pakistan is essential for a secure and healthy future for all children.

