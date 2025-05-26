Open Menu

Anti Polio Drive Starts With Field Inspections And Staff Briefings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Anti polio drive starts with field inspections and staff briefings

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) On the first day of the five-day anti-polio campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Focal Person of the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC), Bashir Khan on Monday conducted field monitoring and inspections in various areas here following directives from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

Bashir Khan, accompanied by District Administrator for Afghan Refugees, Humayun Khan, visited the Basic Health Center in Khazana, Tehsil Munda, Union Council Khazana.

During the visit, he reviewed the performance of polio teams, checked attendance records, and assessed security arrangements.

Earlier, the Additional Deputy Commissioner also participated in a morning assembly session with polio teams to provide motivation and operational guidance.

He emphasized the importance of thorough area coverage to ensure that no child is missed during the campaign.

In line with the public welfare agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the DEOC team, along with the District Administrator and UC Medical Officer Hameed Khan, visited the Malaria Office in Balambat.

There, Bashir Khan inspected different units, reviewed the presence and performance of polio and security staff, and checked the polio registers.

Addressing the polio teams, he urged them to diligently cover their assigned areas and ensure that every child receives polio drops.

He also appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio workers, stressing that a polio-free Pakistan is essential for a secure and healthy future for all children.

APP/aiq-adi

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

34 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan