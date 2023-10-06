Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

On the concluding day of the Polio Eradication Campaign spanning from October 2nd to October 6th, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) On the concluding day of the Polio Eradication Campaign spanning from October 2nd to October 6th, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal.

The District Polio Control Room presented a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, shedding light on the performance of the teams and the extent of coverage achieved on the fourth day of the Polio Eradication Campaign.

The DC stressed the imperative need to ensure that no child residing in urban or rural areas is left without the vital polio drops.

He called upon the Health Department to take immediate and decisive actions to accomplish this mission.

Khalid Iqbal issued directives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of mobile teams and optimizing the vaccination process.

Emphasizing the significance of transit teams, he underscored the importance of their active engagement during travel.

It was strongly emphasized that these teams should be deployed at strategic locations, including airports, central hubs, schools and hospitals to effectively administer polio drops to children.

Moreover, the DC directed special attention towards addressing cases of parental refusal. He provided clear instructions for the resolution of these cases and offered guidance on the vaccination of children.

In the meeting key officials including ADC General Jabril Raza, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, AAC Lubna Iqbal, Polio Coordinator Dr. Arham Tahira, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), Health Coordinators Dr. Ashfaq and Dr. Yasser, EPI education Representative DIO Family Medicine and dedicated officers from the Health Department of Kaghan.