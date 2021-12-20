Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Monday said the polio campaign, which started in the entire district on December 13, had concluded successfully

The CEO told APP that as many as 718,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

Dr Faiza informed that the campaign had been extended for one day to reach thousands of children who missed or were unattended during the campaign that was to conclude on December 17.

She said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers participated in the campaign to complete the immunization task while children were also vaccinated at 129 transit points of the city, he added.

The health officer added that the drive had also been utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures.

