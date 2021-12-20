UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Successfully Concludes In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Monday said the polio campaign, which started in the entire district on December 13, had concluded successfully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Monday said the polio campaign, which started in the entire district on December 13, had concluded successfully.

The CEO told APP that as many as 718,000 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

Dr Faiza informed that the campaign had been extended for one day to reach thousands of children who missed or were unattended during the campaign that was to conclude on December 17.

She said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers participated in the campaign to complete the immunization task while children were also vaccinated at 129 transit points of the city, he added.

The health officer added that the drive had also been utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 preventive measures.

/395

Related Topics

Polio December All

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

6 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

7 minutes ago
 DC reviews corona vaccination process

DC reviews corona vaccination process

1 minute ago
 Moderna Says Its Booster Raises Antibodies Against ..

Moderna Says Its Booster Raises Antibodies Against Omicron by 37-Fold

1 minute ago
 Punjab wins 6th National Modern Pentathlon Champio ..

Punjab wins 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship

1 minute ago
 8 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

8 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.