Anti-polio drive targeting 2m children kicked-off

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the seven-day drive starting from November 28 to December 4, as many as two million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6500 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

"Polio free Lahore is our mission",he added.

The DC also inspected the dengue ward of the hospital.