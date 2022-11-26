Anti-polio Drive Targeting 2m Children Kicked-off
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.
During the seven-day drive starting from November 28 to December 4, as many as two million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6500 teams had been formed.
Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.
He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.
"Polio free Lahore is our mission",he added.
The DC also inspected the dengue ward of the hospital.