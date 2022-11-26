UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Targeting 6.3m Children From Nov 28

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A special anti-polio campaign aimed to inoculate 6.3 million children up to the age of five years will begin in nine districts of Punjab from Nov 28.

The drive will continue for seven days in high-risk districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, while it will conclude after five days in other six districts – Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over a meeting to review the anti-polio campaign and dengue situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat. The administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all deputy commissioners participated via video link.

Dr Akhtar Malik told the meeting that 100 per cent coverage should be ensured in the anti-polio campaign and a report should be sent containing the authentic data regarding administration of polio vaccine to the missed-out children.

He asked the officers concerned to intensify indoor surveillance and fumigation activities during the next 10 days. Expressing concern over the increase in dengue cases in Multan, the minister said that immediate steps should be taken to prevent dengue in the area.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said continuation of collective efforts was necessary for complete eradication of polio and dengue. He instructed the deputy commissioners to make the anti-polio campaign a success. He said 18,422 confirmed cases of dengue and 45 deaths had been reported this year. He said that 28,308 cases were registered in the province and 168 people were arrested for violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Dr. Akhtar Malik and Health Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children.

