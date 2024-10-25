Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Targets 795,877 Children In Sialkot District

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Anti-polio drive targets 795,877 children in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, starting from October, 28 in Sialkot district, the anti-polio teams have set a target of immunising a total of 795,877 children.

To achieve this, a total of 6,288 polio workers and staff will perform their duties and are being trained. He stated this while reviewing the final preparations according to the micro-plan of the national polio campaign in the meeting of the district anti-polio committee at the DC office here on Friday.

The DC said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2,676 mobile teams would visit homes, schools and madrasas, 133 fixed teams would be deployed in rural and Primary health centres, dispensaries, EPI centres and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams would perform the national duty at lorry stands, bus stops and important squares and markets.

The deputy commissioner said that 129 union council (UC) monitoring officers and 536 area in-charges would perform duty to monitor the campaign, assistant commissioners and deputy DHOs in all four tehsils would jointly supervise the campaign.

He said that following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the polio workers should administer polio vaccine to children with full responsibility and caution, and special attention should be paid to the cold chain to maintain the effectiveness of the polio vaccination.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Sialkot October Market All From

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

32 minutes ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

15 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

15 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

15 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan