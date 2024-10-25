Anti-polio Drive Targets 795,877 Children In Sialkot District
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, starting from October, 28 in Sialkot district, the anti-polio teams have set a target of immunising a total of 795,877 children.
To achieve this, a total of 6,288 polio workers and staff will perform their duties and are being trained. He stated this while reviewing the final preparations according to the micro-plan of the national polio campaign in the meeting of the district anti-polio committee at the DC office here on Friday.
The DC said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2,676 mobile teams would visit homes, schools and madrasas, 133 fixed teams would be deployed in rural and Primary health centres, dispensaries, EPI centres and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams would perform the national duty at lorry stands, bus stops and important squares and markets.
The deputy commissioner said that 129 union council (UC) monitoring officers and 536 area in-charges would perform duty to monitor the campaign, assistant commissioners and deputy DHOs in all four tehsils would jointly supervise the campaign.
He said that following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the polio workers should administer polio vaccine to children with full responsibility and caution, and special attention should be paid to the cold chain to maintain the effectiveness of the polio vaccination.
