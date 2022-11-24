UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Begin From Nov 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin from Nov 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The seven-day anti-polio campaign would start in the provincial capital from November 28 during which children under the age of five year will be administered polio drops.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the drive during which as many as 866,603 children would be administered polio drops.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Administrative Officers, District Health Officer Dr. Mohammad Idris, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr. Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr. Saifullah and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed various aspects of anti-polio campaign and was informed that 2,496 teams have been formed to immunize anti-polio drops to 866,603 children.

The meeting was further informed about security arrangements for polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan appealed the parents to give their children anti-polio drops to save them from permanent disability and to cooperate with the anti-polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated from provincial metropolitan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir also chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by representatives of health, district administration and police department.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about the progress and the targets being achieved during anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed concerned department to develop a liaison for achieving targets of anti-polio drive and stressed deputed teams for maximum coverage.

He said"Polio eradication is a national cause and each and every member of society should play its role for polio free Pakistan."

