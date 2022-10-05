UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Begin From Oct 24

Published October 05, 2022

Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The three-day anti-polio campaign would be started from October 24 in the Bahawalpur district.

During this campaign, approximately 799,000 children till the age of five years would be given polio vaccination.

A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervaiz Waraich to review the arrangements in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the children till the age of five years should be administered polio drops during the campaign.

He said that anti-polio teams should work actively in the field and finger-marking should be done after giving polio vaccine to children. It was informed at the meeting that during the anti-polio campaign from Oct 24 to Oct 26, mobile teams of the health department would go door to door to vaccinate children.Those left out would be vaccinated on October 27 and October 28 under the catch-up activity.

To make the anti-polio campaign successful, 3168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed.

