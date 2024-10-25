Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Health Department has finalised all arrangements to start a fresh round of an anti-polio drive in the district from October 28.

The drive will formally be opened with vaccination of a child on October 26.

This was told in a meeting held to review arrangements with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir in the chair here on Friday. Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer Dr Azmat Abbas and representatives of UNICEF and WHO (World Health Organization) were present.