UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In Balochistan From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin in Balochistan from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Five-day anti-polio drive would begin in all districts of Balochistan from tomorrow (Monday).

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Hameedullah Nasar told our Quetta correspondent that during the drive more than 2.

6 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine,Radio Pakistan reported.

He said for this purpose, around ten thousand teams have been constituted which would administer drops to the children during door to door drive.

