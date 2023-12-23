Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In DG Khan From Jan 8

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin in DG Khan from Jan 8

The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 8 in which 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 8 in which 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak in the committee room.

CEO Health Dr. Idrees Leghari, DHO Dr Ali Hashim and representatives of WHO and UNICEF participated.

The DC said that the complete eradication of polio and dengue was a top priority and all efforts were to be made in this regard.

He directed the health department to take effective measures regarding the polio drive and added that no negligence will be tolerated.

He asked the allied departments to launch an awareness drive against anti-polio and dengue. The polio campaign will continue till January 12.

The CEO of health gave a briefing about anti-dengue and polio.

APP/hus-sak

