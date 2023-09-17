Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In DG Khan From Oct 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign will start in the district on October 2 in which eight lac children will be administered polio drops.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Asad Chandia, CEO of Health Dr Idrees Leghari and representatives and officers of WHO, and UNICEF participated.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak said, "Work will be done with enthusiasm to eradicate polio and the training of polio officers, teams and workers will be ensured." He said, "No negligence will be tolerated during the campaign all measures to be taken to make the polio campaign successful." He said that the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ali Hashim has been appointed as the district focal person of the anti-polio campaign.

The polio campaign will continue till October 6.

