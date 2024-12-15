Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Commence From Monday: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Anti-polio drive to commence from Monday: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that an anti-polio campaign will commence from Monday(Dec 16) across the district.

During the campaign, all children under the age of five will be administered polio drops, she said.

In this regard, she urged the public, especially parents to cooperate fully with polio teams to ensure the complete eradication of the crippling disease.

“ Eliminating polio is not just the government's responsibility but a collective duty of every citizen to fully cooperate with polio teams and facilitate their access to every household,” she observed.

The deputy commissioner also informed that eight new polio cases have recently been reported in the district which is an alarming situation.

She further stated that the government was taking all necessary measures to make the anti-polio campaign a success, but its success depends heavily on public support.

Related Topics

Polio All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

17 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

17 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

19 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

24 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan