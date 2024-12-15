Anti-polio Drive To Commence From Monday: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that an anti-polio campaign will commence from Monday(Dec 16) across the district.
During the campaign, all children under the age of five will be administered polio drops, she said.
In this regard, she urged the public, especially parents to cooperate fully with polio teams to ensure the complete eradication of the crippling disease.
“ Eliminating polio is not just the government's responsibility but a collective duty of every citizen to fully cooperate with polio teams and facilitate their access to every household,” she observed.
The deputy commissioner also informed that eight new polio cases have recently been reported in the district which is an alarming situation.
She further stated that the government was taking all necessary measures to make the anti-polio campaign a success, but its success depends heavily on public support.
