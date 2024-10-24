Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Commence From Oct 28 In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to commence from Oct 28 in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In recognition of World Polio Day, a special meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the district administration's unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from Lodhran.

The DC reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio national campaign, scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 1, 2024. During the five-day campaign, 385,027 children under the age of five in the district will be administered polio vaccines.

He assured that district officers would closely monitor polio teams in the field during the drive.

A total of 75 (UCMOs), 286 Area In-Charges, 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, and 26 transit teams will participate in the campaign.

He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, and other officials from relevant departments.

Related Topics

World Polio Mobile Lodhran Asad Ali October November From

Recent Stories

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

14 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan