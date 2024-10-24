Anti-polio Drive To Commence From Oct 28 In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In recognition of World Polio Day, a special meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the district administration's unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from Lodhran.
The DC reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio national campaign, scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 1, 2024. During the five-day campaign, 385,027 children under the age of five in the district will be administered polio vaccines.
He assured that district officers would closely monitor polio teams in the field during the drive.
A total of 75 (UCMOs), 286 Area In-Charges, 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, and 26 transit teams will participate in the campaign.
He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, and other officials from relevant departments.
