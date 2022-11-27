UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Commence In Punjab, KP From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Anti-polio drive to commence in Punjab, KP from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-polio vaccination campaign will commence from November 27 (Monday) for administering vaccination to all children under five years of age in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nine districts of Punjab.

The coordinator of the National Emergency Operation talking to a private news channel on Sunday emphasized that the polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to completely eradicate the polio virus from the country.

High-risk districts would be the top priority, and we are keen to eliminate the polio virus from the challenging areas, he added.

According to the Emergency Operation Center, three southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan where more than five hundred thousand children will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The second phase of the anti-polio drive will begin from the 5th of next month in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, an anti-polio drive will be conducted for seven days in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi districts while for five days in six districts Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

The polio teams will visit door to door to vaccinate the children. They will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to ensure the vaccination of every child.

Tight security measures will be taken to ensure the security of polio teams during the drive.

