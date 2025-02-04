Anti-polio Drive To Kick Off In Larkana District
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa has discussed the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the district and highlighted the efforts to ensure its success.
The Polio Campaign was reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Larkana on Tuesday and he visited various hospitals and transit points in the district, including Dokri and Khair Mohammad Areeja tehsil headquarters hospitals.
He directed the Health Officials to ensure the success of the polio campaign without any negligence.
He emphasized that free treatment and medicines should be provided to all patients.
DC also visited transit points monitoring in Dokri and Bakrani tehsils, instructing polio teams to check every vehicle and administer polio drops to children under five years of age traveling on the roads.
He said that the government is committed to eradicating polio and ensuring healthcare services in the region.
