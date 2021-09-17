UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Kick Off In Swat

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:50 AM

Anti-polio drive to kick off in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Elaborate arrangements have been made to administer anti-polio drops to 439844 children in Swat during the anti-polio campaign starting from September 17(Friday).

In this regard, a meeting was held which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan at his office in Saidu Sharif.

Apart from Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, DHO Swat Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, NSTOP Officer Dr. Kifayatullah, officers and representatives of education, Health, Police and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Dr.

Kifayatullah briefed the meeting and said that 1827 teams have been formed for the coming campaign under the supervision of 385 area in charges and 96 union Council Medical Officers.

He said a total of 439,844 children would be vaccinated in the door-to-door campaign. In addition, 186 officers of the district administration and health department as DPMT at the district and union council level would oversee the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan appealed to the people to cooperate with polio teams during the campaign and vaccinate every child aged five year.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Swat Saidu Junaid Khan September All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.