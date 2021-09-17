Anti-polio drive to kick off in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Elaborate arrangements have been made to administer anti-polio drops to 439844 children in Swat during the anti-polio campaign starting from September 17(Friday).

In this regard, a meeting was held which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan at his office in Saidu Sharif.

Apart from Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, DHO Swat Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, NSTOP Officer Dr. Kifayatullah, officers and representatives of education, Health, Police and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Dr.

Kifayatullah briefed the meeting and said that 1827 teams have been formed for the coming campaign under the supervision of 385 area in charges and 96 union Council Medical Officers.

He said a total of 439,844 children would be vaccinated in the door-to-door campaign. In addition, 186 officers of the district administration and health department as DPMT at the district and union council level would oversee the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan appealed to the people to cooperate with polio teams during the campaign and vaccinate every child aged five year.