Anti-Polio drive to kick off on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed has asked the officers of concerned departments to launch massive polio eradication campaign in the district with support of the people of all segments of life.

The vaccinators should achieve cent percent coverage target by immunizing the children under age with anti-polio drops, he emphasized this while presiding over a meeting here at his office, said a handout here on Sunday, the DC Sukkur also reviewed the arrangements of anti-polio Campaign to be kicked off in the Sukkur district from December 13.

The meeting was informed that refusal cases had been reduced in the district as a result of the hectic efforts of all concerned departments.