Anti-polio Drive To Kickoff From From Nov 27

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) An anti-polio drive will commence on November 27 (Monday) here in the Federal capital to target 421,000 kids below age five.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon presided over a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive, private news channels reported on Saturday.

The health workers will administer anti-polio drops to children during week-long door-to-door campaign.

The anti-polio teams will also ensure vaccination of kids at public places, bus stands and other areas.

"Every child under five years of age should be vaccinated against polio," the DC remarked.

He warned the officials against slackness in anti-polio drive.

The deputy commissioner has urged the parents to give two drops of anti-polio vaccine to every kid to keep them safe against crippling disease and make Pakistan polio-free society.

