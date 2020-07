(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A special round of anti-polio campaign will commence in 44 union councils of the district from July 20 (Monday).

A spokesman for the health department said all arrangements were being completedto start the drive. In this connection, training has also been imparted to health workersfor a success of the drive.