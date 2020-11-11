Anti-polio drive to start from 30th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A five-day round of anti-polio drive will commence in the district from November 30 (Monday).

Chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said all arrangements should be completed for the campaign which would continue up to December 4.

He directed that all available resources should be utilized to make the drive a success.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed the participants about arrangements of thedrive and said 3,549 teams would be constituted to administer polio drops to 1.329 millionchildren.