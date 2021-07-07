Anti Polio drive to start from Aug 2 across Sukkur

The seven day polio eradication drive to be launched from August 2nd to 8th to get rid of the menace of polio from the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The seven day polio eradication drive to be launched from August 2nd to 8th to get rid of the menace of polio from the country.

It was expressed by Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC), Javed Ahmed while presiding a meeting of district polio committee at DC office here on Wednesday.

He said that the polio teams should strive hard and work honestly to overwhelm the disease. He directed Sukkur DHO to monitor the polio teams so that each and every child could be provided polio drops.

The DC said that if any official committed negligence or carelessness inquiry to be conducted against them. He directed that focal persons of talukas to concern the assistant commissioner in connection of any matter or hurdle to the teams.

He also directed Medical Officers of the different Union Councils (UCs) and area in-charge to perform their duties punctually and honestly so that the polio could be eradicated from Sukkur.