Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 13 in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on December 13 in the Bahawalpur district. During this campaign, more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on December 13 in the Bahawalpur district. During this campaign, more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the committee room of the DC office here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia. Officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

DC Irfan Ali Kathia said that the officers and staff of the concerned departments should play their due role in making anti-polio campaign successful.

He said that members of mobile, fixed and transit teams should work actively in the field.

District Health Officer Dr Khalid Arain said that children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated in the anti-polio campaign from December 13 to 15. The remaining children will bevaccinated on December 16 and 17. He said that 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams have been formed for the campaign.

During this campaign, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 337 Area Incharges and other concerned officers will supervise the campaign.