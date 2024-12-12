Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Start From Dec 16 In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan reviewed preparations for the final anti-polio campaign of the year. The five-day special drive will commence on December 16 and continue until December 20, 2024, aiming to vaccinate 385,027 children under the age of five across the district.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the campaign would cover all three tehsils of Lodhran, with 169,046 children targeted in Tehsil Lodhran, 111,492 in Tehsil Kehror Pacca, and 104,488 in Tehsil Dunyapur. He urged district officials to ensure strict monitoring of field teams during the campaign.

To achieve these goals, the campaign will deploy 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, 26 transit teams, along with the support of 75 UC Medical Officers and 286 area in-charges.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of implementing the micro-planning process, with a focus on finger marking and door marking to track coverage effectively.

Mr Waseem Hassan appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine, protecting them from lifelong disability.

The meeting was attended by WHO Representative Dr. Qaiser, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, focal person Dr. Umar, and other relevant officials from the health department and others.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

5 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

14 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

14 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

14 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

14 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

14 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

14 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

14 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

14 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

14 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan