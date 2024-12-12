Anti-polio Drive To Start From Dec 16 In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Waseem Hassan reviewed preparations for the final anti-polio campaign of the year. The five-day special drive will commence on December 16 and continue until December 20, 2024, aiming to vaccinate 385,027 children under the age of five across the district.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the campaign would cover all three tehsils of Lodhran, with 169,046 children targeted in Tehsil Lodhran, 111,492 in Tehsil Kehror Pacca, and 104,488 in Tehsil Dunyapur. He urged district officials to ensure strict monitoring of field teams during the campaign.
To achieve these goals, the campaign will deploy 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, 26 transit teams, along with the support of 75 UC Medical Officers and 286 area in-charges.
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of implementing the micro-planning process, with a focus on finger marking and door marking to track coverage effectively.
Mr Waseem Hassan appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine, protecting them from lifelong disability.
The meeting was attended by WHO Representative Dr. Qaiser, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, focal person Dr. Umar, and other relevant officials from the health department and others.
