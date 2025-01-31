Anti-polio Drive To Start From Feb 3
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The first week-long anti-polio drive of the current year will start in the district from February 3.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir will inaugurate the drive during which over 1.6 million children will be administered anti-polio drops. The polio drive will end on February 9.
Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Asfandyar said here Friday that all arrangements have been finalized in this regard. The police teams including fixed, transit and mobiles have been assigned their targets to achieve the 100 percent target.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Maryam Khan has ordered to make the polio drive successful at all cost and warned that no negligence or relaxation will be tolerated in this regard.
She said that micro plans of all the four districts including Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad should be updated.
She also ordered for departmental action against the officials found negligent during last campaigns and sought a report in this regard.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 310 minutes ago
-
Food safety teams discard 1500-litre milk10 minutes ago
-
HEC revises geology curricula to align with industry & tech advancements10 minutes ago
-
ECP reinstates seven parliamentarians after submission of asset declarations10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Austria ties to be further strengthened through parliamentary, economic cooperation10 minutes ago
-
Court awards 5-year jail to drug-peddler20 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh orders formation of Facilitation & Cordination Committee with industralists30 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for first "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" in Matiari30 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt approves national policy on countering violent extremism30 minutes ago
-
Stolen drugs recovered, distributor held30 minutes ago
-
Former caretaker PM, Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro offers condolences40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders making polio-eradication drive a success40 minutes ago