Anti-polio Drive To Start From Feb 3

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 3

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The first week-long anti-polio drive of the current year will start in the district from February 3.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir will inaugurate the drive during which over 1.6 million children will be administered anti-polio drops. The polio drive will end on February 9.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Asfandyar said here Friday that all arrangements have been finalized in this regard. The police teams including fixed, transit and mobiles have been assigned their targets to achieve the 100 percent target.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Maryam Khan has ordered to make the polio drive successful at all cost and warned that no negligence or relaxation will be tolerated in this regard.

She said that micro plans of all the four districts including Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad should be updated.

She also ordered for departmental action against the officials found negligent during last campaigns and sought a report in this regard.

