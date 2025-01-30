Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 3 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will begin in the Bahawalpur district on February 3.

During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, the CEO of Health, the District Officer of Health Preventive Services, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner stated that to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign, children must be vaccinated, and no child should be left unvaccinated against polio during this period.

He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to monitor the polio teams in the field effectively. Legal action should be taken against those who do not perform their duties properly. He emphasized that during the anti-polio campaign, officials from relevant institutions should work with better coordination.

The District Health Officer of Preventive Services reported that during the polio vaccination campaign, from February 3 to February 5, polio teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children under five years of age, and any children who miss the vaccination for any reason will be vaccinated under a catch-up activity on February 6 and 7. He also mentioned that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed.