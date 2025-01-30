Anti-polio Drive To Start From Feb 3 In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will begin in the Bahawalpur district on February 3.
During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, the CEO of Health, the District Officer of Health Preventive Services, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.
The deputy commissioner stated that to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign, children must be vaccinated, and no child should be left unvaccinated against polio during this period.
He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to monitor the polio teams in the field effectively. Legal action should be taken against those who do not perform their duties properly. He emphasized that during the anti-polio campaign, officials from relevant institutions should work with better coordination.
The District Health Officer of Preventive Services reported that during the polio vaccination campaign, from February 3 to February 5, polio teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children under five years of age, and any children who miss the vaccination for any reason will be vaccinated under a catch-up activity on February 6 and 7. He also mentioned that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed.
Recent Stories
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Orange Festival organized in Swabi to promote agri-tourism5 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting of District Education Committee5 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit SCCI5 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy launches training for paralegal staff5 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 3 in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched to check malpractices at petrol pumps16 minutes ago
-
22nd Convocation of Isra University Hyderabad to be held on Feb 0125 minutes ago
-
KSrelief launches major initiative to provide shelter, NFIs & winter kits in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs 2nd meeting to prepare comprehensive roadmap for enhancing Pak-Turkiye economic ties26 minutes ago
-
3 people injured in road accident26 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 09 drug traffickers26 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs visit Capital City Police headquarters35 minutes ago