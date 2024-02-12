Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Start From February 26 In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from February 26 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to more than 824,000 children up to the age of five.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani chaired a meeting in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office to review arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, Dr. Zeshan Rauf, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, WHO representative Dr. Masood, Dr. Shiraz, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, officials from the Health Department, and other relevant departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign.

She emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground.

She said that polio physically weakens children and it is essential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

Before that, Dr. Shiraz briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign throughout the district. He informed that from February 26 to 28, mobile teams will administer polio vaccine drops to children up to the age of five by going door-to-door.

Children missed due to any reason will be administered the polio vaccine under the catch-up activity on February 29 and March 1. To make the anti-polio campaign successful, 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed, and the members of the polio teams are being trained.

