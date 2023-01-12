UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive To Start From Jan 16

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Anti polio drive to start from Jan 16

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that the polio campaign would be started from January 16th across the district.

Presiding over a meeting in his office on Thursday, he said that the achievement of the 100 per cent polio vaccination target would be ensured in all union councils of the Sukkur district.

DC Sukkur said that for the success of the anti-polio campaign, polio vaccination teams need to work with dedication and national spirit.

He warned that if any doctor or polio team members show negligence, they would be suspended and action would be taken against them.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, health department officials and town health officials.

The meeting was told that children would be vaccinated at health camps in all union councils of Khairpur.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar to ensure achieving 100 per cent during the forthcoming campaign.

He further said that all the stakeholders of the society have to perform their mutual and effective role to get rid of the fatal disease of polio.

