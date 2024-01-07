Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Start From January 08

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from January 08

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A six-day National polio campaign will start from January 08 to January 14, 2024, in the Larkana district in which more than 306,950 children of the district up the five years of age will be vaccinated with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign of Polio to save the children from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children up to five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day campaign.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood/rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during the day's campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Stations, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana January Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

20 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

20 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

20 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

20 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

20 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

20 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

20 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

20 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan