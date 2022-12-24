UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start From January 16 In Bahawalpur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from January 16 in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The three-day polio prevention campaign will start on January 16 and continue till January 18, 2023, in which more than 799,000 children under 5 years of age will be vaccinated.

To review the arrangements for the anti-polio drive, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich at his office.

The DC said that no child should be left unvaccinated. He urged the members of the anti-polio teams to perform their duties with zeal and dedication during this campaign.

He said that effective monitoring should be done to evaluate the performance of polio teams in the field.

The DC reviewed the arrangements made for the polio prevention campaign.

He directed that all the concerned persons should perform their duties properly during the campaign.

In the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood Arain said that the polio prevention campaign will continue from January 16 to January 18, 2023. Polio teams will go door-to-door and administer vaccines to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated on January 19 and January 20, 2023, as part of the catch-up activity, he added.

Dr Shiraz said that 3,168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the campaign.

During this time 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers will serve in the field.

