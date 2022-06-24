UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start From June 28 In 3 Tehils Of Bahawalpur Distt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from June 28 in 3 tehils of Bahawalpur distt

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on June 28 in Bahawalpur City, bahawalpur Saddar and Ahmadpur East tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

During this campaign, as many as 513000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio. A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign. He said that anti-polio teams should work actively in the field and finger-marking should be done after giving polio vaccine to children.

It was informed at the meeting that during the anti-polio campaign from June 28 to June 30, mobile teams of the health department would go door to door to vaccinate children up to five years of age. Children who are left behind will be vaccinated on July 1 and July 2 under the catch-up activity.

To make the anti-polio campaign successful, 1438 mobile teams, 120 fixed teams, and 91 transit teams will perform duties. The meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr Iqbal Makwal, DHO Khalid Ararin, EDO education Zahoor Chauhan, representatives of World Health Organization and other concerned departments.

