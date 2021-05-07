Anti-polio drive to start from June 7

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5-years would be administered anti-polio drops in Bahawalpur district during the drive starting from June7.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that the campaign would continue from June 7 to June 9 while June 10 and June 11 would be reserved for left-out children. The meeting was told that 14 Vaccination Centers were operational in the district where people were vaccinated against coronavirus.