Anti-polio Drive To Start From June 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from June 7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The next round of 5-day anti-polio drive will commence in Faisalabad from June 07, 2021.

A spokesman of health department said on Friday that all necessary arrangements were being completed to administer vaccine drops to 1.326 million children up to the age of five years in district.

He said that 3549 teams were constituted to administer polio drops during this drive which would remain continue up to June 11.

He said that all kinds of media will be used to convince the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio. In this connection announcement through loud speakers of the mosques would also be made, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

