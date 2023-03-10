UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start From March 13 In Bahawalpur

March 10, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on March 13 in Bahawalpur district in which more than 87,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated. A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office here Friday to review the arrangements in this regard. The Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the polio teams should perform their services properly. He said that not a single child should be left non-vaccinated during this campaign. He said that the team members should work actively at the bus stands. In this regard, he said the Regional Transport Authority needs to play an active role. He directed that children should be made aware of polio prevention in educational institutions. He said that polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Cholistan.

The DC said that the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district and the relevant officers of the Health Department should regularly monitor the performance of the polio teams during the polio campaign.

CEO Health Dr.Faiza Kanwal told the meeting that the campaign would continue from March 13 to March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children, while the left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on 16 and 17 March. She said that 3168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams would work in the field during the polio campaign. She informed that 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 639 Area In-charges would supervise the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, District Health Officer Preventive Medicines Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, WHO representative Dr. Shiraz, officers of UNICEF and other related departments.

