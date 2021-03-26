UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive To Start From March30 In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Nawaz Soho on Friday said that polio campaign would commence in Tharparkar from March 30 to administer polio drops to children up to five years.

He said that officers of the district administration,health and other departments concerned have been advised to achieve hundred percent coverage of vaccination by following the standard operating procedure in strict manner which set by the government against COVID -19.

DC urged the citizens particularly the parents to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

