Anti-polio drive to start from May 23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The next 7-day round of anti-polio drive would commence in district from May 23.

According to a spokesman of Health department, more than 1.3 million children up to the age of five years would be administered anti polio drop during 7-day campaign which would continue till May 29.

As many as 4869 teams were constituted to vaccinate the children while other necessary arrangements were being finalized rapidly to accomplish 100 percent targets of the campaign, he added.