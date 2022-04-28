UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start From May 23 In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A five-day national anti-polio vaccination campaign will start on May 23 in the Bahawalpur district under which 948,997 children up to the age of five will be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements in this regard.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of the Health Department and other departments concerned to complete all the arrangements for the successful implementation of the Polio Elimination Campaign.

He said that anti-polio teams should be sent to vaccinate children up to five years of age in the Cholistan area. Children up to the age of five will be vaccinated from 23 to 25 May.

The children who have missed out on the vaccine will be vaccinated on May 26 and 27. As many as 2649 teams have been formed including 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, and 133 transit teams. During the anti-polio drive, 537 supervisors, 122 union council monitoring officers, 415 area in-charges, and other members will perform their duties.

