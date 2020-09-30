Anti polio drive to start from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The next round of anti-polio drive will commence here on Monday (Oct 05) and the district administration has started arrangements.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while visiting an ongoing training workshop of polio staff at Government General Hospital Samanabad.

He said that every round of anti polio campaign was important for complete eradication of this virus, therefore, all rules and regulations should be followed with true spirit for success of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also visited the General HospitalSamanabad and inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed was also present.