Anti-polio drive to start from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :All-out arrangements have been finalized as more than 3,06850 children in the district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the polio campaign starting from October 26, to save them from the crippling disease.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh here on Sunday.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered OPV during the three days campaign.

He said 812 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all the areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that polio teams had also been constituted in the city to cover children during the campaign.

DHO Larkana said that 82 transit polio teams had also been constituted in the district in that regard and they would be available at railway station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make the campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.