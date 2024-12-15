Anti-polio drive to start from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The national anti-polio campaign will start from Monday in 143 specific districts of the country.

More than 44 million children will be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.

The last anti-polio campaign of the year 2024 is being launched from December 16 to 22.

In a video message, Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said, "We are determined to make the vaccine accessible to all children up to the age of five years.

"As a mother, I appeal to you to open your doors to polio workers and give all your children up to the age of five the mandatory polio drops.

"

She said that the polio vaccine is completely safe, effective and being provided absolutely free of cost.

She said that the routine vaccination is necessary to protect against this crippling disease and other deadly diseases.

She paid tributes to the brave frontline polio workers who are serving in difficult circumstances.

"Our frontline workers are the real heroes in the ongoing struggle against polio."