Anti-polio drive to start from Nov 21, more than 799k children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The three-day anti-polio campaign will start on November 21 in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 799,000 children will be administered anti-polio vaccines.

This was told in a meeting held here in the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of DC Zahid Parvez Waraich.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Ayusha Zafar, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mukul, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, Deputy District Officer Health, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, DHO Dr. Anilah Ali, Dr. Zakir Ali, Dr. Shiraz and officers of related departments and assistant commissioners of tehsils of the district attended the meeting.

It was told in the meeting that from November 21 to 23, children will be given anti-polio vaccines by going door-to-door while on November 24 and 25, the catch-up activity will be done.

As many as 3,168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the campaign. 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 639 Area In-charges will supervise the drive.

CEO Health said on the occasion that training will be given to the polio terms. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of the second phase of the Pediatric COVID-19 campaign. Dr. Zakir Ali told that children between the age of five to twelve years are being vaccinated. During the Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 422,410 children had been vaccinated so far.